A woman has died after suffering head injuries on a motorway sliproad.

Avon and Somerset Police is investigating the incident on the M32 junction two inbound sliproad.

It happened at around 7.30am on Wednesday 19 May and the woman suffered head injuries.

In a statement released on Friday 21 May, a spokesperson for the force said: "Sadly, she has now died as a result of her injuries.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers."

A man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

The spokesperson added: "We’re continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw, or who holds dash cam footage of a green Toyota saloon travelling on Muller Road, Stapleton Road, Glenfrome Road or the M32 on Wednesday 19 May between 6am and 7.30am."

If you can help, call 101 quoting the reference 5221109316.