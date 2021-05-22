Glastonbury stages virtual concert

Glastonbury Festival will livestream a one-off concert tonight after the pandemic forced organisers to cancel the festival for a second year.

The virtual event is called Live at Worthy Farm and has attracted some big names, who have been filming at the festival site this week.

Amongst them is former Blur frontman Damon Albarn. Speaking to ITV News he said he "jumped for joy" when he was asked to perform.

"I love this place. It is part of my life," he said.

"The first time I came here was 1990 and I've done so many different things here.

"This is perfect for me. To sing in the stone circle is a dream come true to be honest with you."

Tonight’s line-up also includes performances by Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Haim.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said: "It is a bit of a dream line-up so we are really excited.

"We were incredibly lucky that the artists said yes and were willing to step in and help us out and support getting something back up and running."

Emily Eavis said she hoped people would enjoy creating their own festival at home while watching the livestream event and is confident Glastonbury Festival will return next year.

