Police appealing for witnesses after two people die in crash in Somerset

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people died in a crash in Somerset.

The collision happened on the A39 near Tivington. Another man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

An Avon and Somerset Police statement says the incident involved a VW Golf and a Shogun and happened just before 3.30pm on Friday 21 May:

"Emergency crews were called to the location but two people in the Golf, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. One man, who was in the Shogun, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Specially trained officers will be supporting the families of the victims.

"If you saw this collision, or have any information which could help our investigation, please contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 and giving the call handler the reference number 5221111873."