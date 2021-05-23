Cornish pub becomes first in the UK to install a talking loo

Watch talking loo in Cornwall

A pub in Cornwall has become the first in the UK to install a talking toilet to help people who are blind or visually impaired.

The Bowgie Inn in Crantock has joined forces with EasyAccessibility Ltd to install the first talking assisted toilets in a pub in the UK.

It is hoped the loos will provide dignity and independence to its visitors who live with sight loss.

Bowgie Inn, Crantock Credit: Bowgie Inn

Director Sally Pickles, who runs pub, said: “I’m so incredibly proud to be the first pub in the UK to have one of these toilets installed, we could even potentially be the first pub in the world.

“We’re always striving to do as much as we can here at The Bowgie for all members of our community and this is something we’ve been working towards for a long time, so it feels amazing to finally have the RoomMate installed.”

A loo with a view - the first talking toilet installed in a British pub Credit: Bowgie Inn

The RoomMate is an electronic device, which offers blind and visually impaired visitors bespoke audio description in an accessible toilet.

Co-directors of EasyAccessibility, Steve and Helen Holyer, said: "No-one wants to worry when out and about, whether the toilets are suitable for their needs.

"Now locals and visitors with sight loss, dementia or learning disabilities can confidently visit the Bowgie Inn and pass on this positive experience to their friends and family."

The new talking loo will help visually impaired customers Credit: ITV West Country

Steve added: "It's so necessary to have some sort of guidance. Every accessible toilet is different, and it's often very difficult to find your way around.

"If there's no guidance, often the only option is to feel your way around, which is certainly not conducive in these times especially."

