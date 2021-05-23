A man in his 50s has been arrested following a fatal house fire in Torquay.

Fire crews were called to Ellacombe Road at 11.10pm on Saturday.

A man in his 30s was confirmed as dead at the scene. Devon and Cornwall Police say his next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 30s was found dead in the house Credit: HOUSEFIRE2_BPM_23052021

Officers have remained at the scene throughout the day (Sunday).

A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesman said:

"The cause of death is currently being treated as unexplained whilst enquiries are ongoing.

"A man in his 50s, from Torquay, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time."

