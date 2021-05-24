Avon and Somerset Police has released images of a car they think was involved in a shooting in Bristol.

The incident happened on Wednesday 19 May in Hareclive Road, Hartcliffe.

Now police are asking the public to provide footage or information about a dark blue or black VW Golf, which has the registration number HG57 YHT.

The incident happened around 5:15pm and saw two men suffer wounds consistent with shotgun pellets.

The following day, six people were arrested for attempted murder in Hartcliffe.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, were injured and are believed to have sustained wounds consistent with shotgun pellets. Credit: BPM Media

The investigation team believe the car was left parked in a nearby street immediately after the shooting, before being moved to a small carpark off Bishport Avenue the next day.

The car has been recovered by the police and is now undergoing a full forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said: "We're asking the local community in Hartcliffe to check their home CCTV systems, doorbell cameras and dash cam footage, to see if this vehicle can be seen within this 24-hour period.

"Was it driven down your street, or parked outside your house overnight before being moved?

Police are asking the community to check Dash Cam footage, home CCTV systems and doorbell cameras for footage of this car. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"So far, six arrests have been made in this investigation. We're confident the continuing forensic examination of the car will lead to more people being linked to it.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been involved with moving the car to come forward to speak to us. It's possible they weren't aware of the severity of the incident."

Anyone with information or footage is being asked to call the police on 101 and quote the reference number 5221110044.

Read more: