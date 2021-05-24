Car crashes through wall at Keynsham Ambulance Station - driver flees the scene

A search is underway for a driver who crashed through the wall of an ambulance station and "fled the scene".

Keynsham Ambulance Station suffered significant damage when a car ploughed through its wall in the early hours of Sunday 23 May.

Avon and Somerset Police and Avon Fire and Rescue Service were both called to the incident, which happened at around 2.40am.

Dramatic pictures released by Hicks Gate Fire Station on Twitter show a white car with a severely smashed up front bonnet inside the ambulance station.

Significant damage was caused at the station. Credit: BPM Media

Bricks and debris can be seen scattered around the station and a gaping hole in the wall was made.

Fire crews were able to block up the wall using plywood to make the building safe again.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called at 2.42am on Sunday 23 May after a car was in collision with a wall at the ambulance station in Park Road, Keynsham, causing significant damage. The driver left the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace the driver and we'd ask anyone with information to call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221112892."South Western Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

