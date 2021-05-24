Dog dies in Bristol house fire

Monday May 24, 2021, 10:59 AM

A dog has died in a house fire in Bristol.

The pet was found after firefighters extinguished the fire and searched the premises.

Its owner managed to escape the flames after the fire started around 8pm on Sunday 23 May.

He was checked over by paramedics at the scene, while crews from Temple, Bedminster, Hicks Gate and Avonmouth tackled the fire.

The cause of the fire has been confirmed as accidental.

A spokesman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: “The man self-rescued himself from the fire.

“Sadly the dog died in the fire."

