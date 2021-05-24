Driver who left injured passenger at scene of M5 crash found by police dogs

A driver who left an injured passenger in the car after crashing off the M5 was found by police dogs.

The dogs helped find the man who had crashed from the carriageway between junction 20 at Clevedon and junction 21 for Weston-Super-Mare.

Clevedon Fire Station posted photos of the incident, which took place just after 8am on Sunday morning, on their Twitter page.

The driver reportedly absconded from the incident leaving a female passenger behind. She was later taken to hospital for her injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police later confirmed the driver had been found in the area. He was also taken to hospital.

In a statement, they said: "The driver left the scene, but following a search of the surrounding area he was detained by officers and taken to hospital for treatment.

“A woman, who was a passenger in the car, has also been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

