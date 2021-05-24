A tour manager who worked with some of the world's biggest artists has died in a crash in Somerset alongside his partner.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash on the A39 in Somerset on Friday 21 May.

Craig Duffy and Sue Parmiter both died when their VW Golf was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Shogun on the A39.

Craig worked as a tour manager with the likes of Gorillaz, Blur, Duran Duran, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Radiohead and more and has been described as a "true rock and roller".

The collision happened on the main coast road between Minehead and Porlock, near the village of Tivington.

The couple were just two miles from Allerford, where they lived.

The incident happened behind Minehead and Porlock.

Duran Duran's former publicist Gerard Franklin tweeted to say Mr Duffy was a joy to work with because he was a team player who treated everyone with the same level of respect, courtesy and kindness.

"He was a rock and roller in the truest sense of the word - he lived for music and loved his football," he said.

Mr Franklin told Devon Live Mr Duffy was "one of the best tour managers in the music business", adding: "He was a gentleman, caring and considerate and the ultimate professional. He was great fun to be around with on tour a real joy.

"He was incredibly helpful to all the crew and people working on his tours and was liked by everyone.

He was a music fan first and a tour manager second. Duran Duran's former publicist Gerard Franklin

"He lived for his music and football being a Chelsea supporter. He was a giant of the music industry. It's rare to find such characters who are genuine and Craig was the real deal, a real gem."

Punk band The Damned have known Mr Duffy since 1976 and said he "always had a smile and an anecdote to share".

They said: "A huge chunk of history has disappeared with his passing and he will be missed by many."

Lisa Reid posted: "I lost my best friend in the whole world to a car accident. I'm going to miss you sis, and I don't know what I'm going to do without you."

Live music promoter Nick Courtney said Ms Parmiter was "a beautiful soul who would always take the time to stop and chat".