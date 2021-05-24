Verbal abuse hurled at Devon pub staff for not breaking 'rule of six'

Staff working at popular Devon pub have been verbally abused over the phone after refusing to break the 'rule of six' for customers.

From Monday 17 May, hospitality venues were allowed to reopen indoors and welcome back customers. The rules stipulate six people can meet indoors or groups from two households.

However Charlie Graham, co-owner of The Five Bells Inn at Clyst Hydon, said her staff have faced a "barrage" of swearing and shouting from potential customers.

A number of customers have tried to book tables in groups larger than six. Credit: BPM Media

Charlie Graham says there have been constant phone calls with people trying to book for up to 12 people but wanting two tables next to each other.

She said: "We have refused people every single time and without fail, they will shout down the phone, swear at us and they're just very nasty.

"I can't understand why people can't just book a table of six and see a different group of friends another time. It is horrible."

The pub owner says there has been a lot of positive feedback but hopes some customers will be "more respectful" in future.

