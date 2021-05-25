People living in and around Bristol could face three years of roadworks as part of a £30million plan to transform part of the city's ring road.

South Gloucestershire Council has launched a 12-week public consultation on proposals which aim to tackle congestion on the A4174, improve air quality and stop drivers using nearby residential roads as rat-runs.

If the plans are approved and funded by central Government, work will start in phases from next year and end in 2025.

What changes are planned?

Huge changes will be made to five major intersections on a five-mile stretch between Lyde Green and Kingsfield roundabouts.

The scheme includes road widening and the creation of "throughabouts", which will create lanes across the middle of roundabouts to send traffic directly through them.

The roundabouts in the proposed project are Lyde Green, The Rosary (also known as Emersons Green), Siston Hill, Deanery Road and Kingsfield.

Deanery Road roundabout could be turned into a "hamburger roundabout" Credit: South Gloucestershire Council

More traffic lights and entry lanes will be installed, some trees removed and replaced, and land at the edges of the dual carriageway developed to provide the extra space.

No dedicated bus lanes are envisaged but sensors will detect when the vehicles are approaching to give priority, while improvements for pedestrians and cyclists are also included.

The council says although the scheme involves road-widening, it wants to encourage “necessary strategic car trips” because the A4174 is the most suitable for commutes in the area.

The council says the latest plans will “help the flow of public transport through improved junction performance” and "improve air quality by easing congestion".

Cabinet member for regeneration, environment and strategic infrastructure Cllr Steve Reade said: “We want to reduce congestion and improve air quality in South Gloucestershire so have explored options to improve five junctions on the A4174.

“The ring road is a key transport corridor in our area, providing a link between the A4 and Bath to the south and the M32 and the M4 to the north, and serves as a strategic route to avoid travelling through the Bristol urban area.

“It also provides access to a number of local residential and employment areas.

“This scheme is designed to encourage necessary strategic car trips to remain on the A4174, the most suitable road designed to accommodate longer distance car journeys, and to deter the traffic from rerouting through our local communities.”

With no intervention, the congestion along the A4174 and on adjacent routes will worsen due to planned local growth in the area. Consultation document

The consultation documents say: “The surrounding local roads, such as the A420, pass directly through environmentally sensitive areas, air quality management areas, such as Kingswood, and residential and shopping areas.

“Any additional traffic loading on these sensitive routes is inappropriate and against the council’s transport policies.”

How to have your say

The consultation is open now and closes on August 16. Full details of the proposals and how to get involved can be found here.

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporter