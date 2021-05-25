Family pay tribute to tour manager killed in Somerset crash

The family of a tour manager who died in a crash in Somerset have released a tribute to him.

Craig Duffy worked with huge artists such as Blur, U2 and Duran Duran in his role as tour manager.

The 58-year-old died in a crash on the A39 near Tivington on Friday 21 May. His partner Susan Parmiter, 55, also died in the collision.

In a tribute released via Avon and Somerset Police, Mr Duffy's family said: “With heavy hearts, the Duffy family regret to announce the death of Craig Peter Michael Duffy.

"Craig died in a car accident near Minehead along with his much-loved partner, Sue.

“His many years in the music industry have given him friends all over the world and the outpouring of love and support has been amazing to see.

“Craig and Sue had recently begun a new life in Somerset where they relished being part of the wonderful community.

"The family wish to express their deep thanks to all the friends and neighbours who have been so supportive during this difficult time.

"Funeral details will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Mr Duffy was described as a "true rock and roller" as people from within the music industry paid tribute to him this week.