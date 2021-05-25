A campaign has been launched by Yeovil Town FC to support the family of club captain Lee Collins after he died in April.

Money raised from the campaign will go to Collins' partner and young daughters with 10% of the funds going to mental health charity Young Minds.

Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll said the aim was to "unite the football family under one banner to create something special for the family of one of our own – and also help support mental health charities in the UK".

He added: “Alongside Lee’s previous clubs and teammates, we have launched a fund to support the future aspirations of Lee’s daughters, Amelia, Laila and Charley-Mae and also raise money for the important work led by mental health charities across the nation.

“Yeovil is a family-centred club and Lee’s wonderful family, who have shown great strength during this extremely difficult time, will always have a home at Huish Park."

Collins played for teams across the English Football League and National League.

The club described their former captain as the 'glue' of the team. Collins had made eight National League appearances for the Glovers this season.

He started his career at Wolves and also played for Port Vale, Northampton, Mansfield and Hereford United.

Yeovil Town said he would be "remembered for his competitive attitude as well as his kind and caring nature".

Yeovil Town is up against Stockport County on 29 May. The club say they'll use this game to celebrate Lee's life alongside his supporters.

A statement said the club "appreciates the unbelievable support we have seen over the past few weeks".