Dozens of people have gathered on College Green in Bristol for a vigil - one year on from the killing of George Floyd by an American Police officer.

A nine-minute silence was held at 8 pm to mark the amount of time his neck was knelt on.

Bristol's Mayor Marvin Rees has spoken about what impact George Floyd's death has had on the people of Bristol.

"That moment was another signal that black lives are less valuable than white lives on the planet. Racism is global," he said.

People gathered to show their support in the fight against racism. Credit: ITV News

He added: "Race is not a biological reality but obviously it shapes people's life experiences and I think what people saw was something that they could identify with.

"You know, a representation of an unfair, unjust world in which some voices, some lives are valued more than others."

Since George Floyd's death, anti-racism protests have taken place across the region - culminating in the toppling of the slave trader Edward Colston's statue in Bristol.

Maya Thomas - who organised protests in Exeter - has since faced death threats after organising the Black Lives Matter protests.

I've had to really re-live and re-tell my experiences over and over and over again just to be believed which is quite difficult so I would say it's hard to get the message out here. Maya Thomas, Black Lives Matter organiser, Exeter

"I think pushing the message about race and racial equality in the South West is really difficult. Often the message is heard on deaf ears."

In recent months Maya has been working with more than 70 schools across the region on equality diversity and inclusion, as part of her ongoing equality work.

