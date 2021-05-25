A woman in her 60s has died in Cornwall in "suspicious" circumstances.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation after the woman was found dead at a property in Meneage Road.

Police received a report of concern for a woman at 8.30am on Tuesday 25 May. When officers arrived at the property, a 62-year-old woman was found dead.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Her next-of-kin have been informed.

"Her death is being treated as suspicious and police enquiries are ongoing as to the cause of her death."

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who saw something "out of the ordinary" in the Greenbank, Bullock Lane and Meneage Street areas of Helston between the evening of Monday 24 May and morning of Tuesday 25 May.

Armed police are guarding the property. Credit: ITV

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email 101@dc.police.uk and quote log 128, 25/05/2021.