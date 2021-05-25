Six more arrests made following Kill the Bill riot in Bristol

Six more people have been arrested and one man has been charged with violent disorder following a riot in Bristol.

Dylan Dunne, 22 of Coalpit Heath, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with violent disorder and stealing police equipment.

More than 40 police officers were injured when violence broke out following a Kill The Bill protest in the city on March 21.

Police vehicles were set on fire, fireworks were thrown, the windows of Bridewell Police Station were smashed and graffiti was sprayed on the building.

Motorists were left frustrated after a section of the M32 was closed to facilitate the protest. Credit: PA

Another man, from Bristol, has also been arrested on suspicion of riot, arson, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

The following have been arrested:

A 24-year-old man from Bristol – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a public order offence. He has since been released under investigation.

A 25-year-old man from Bristol – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

A 40-year-old man from Oxford – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He remains in police custody.

A 24-year-old man from Bristol – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has since been released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man from Bristol – arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has since been released under investigation.

