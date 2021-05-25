Urgent appeal for missing teenager from Gloucestershire

An urgent appeal has been issued for a missing teenager from Gloucestershire.

Grace McCutcheon was last seen leaving a property in Mercer Way, Tetbury, on the afternoon of Monday 24 May.

Anyone who sees the 14-year-old is asked to call Gloucestershire Police via 999.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and long auburn hair which she usually wears in a bun.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie and a black North Face padded jacket.

Anyone who sees Grace or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident 286 of May 24.

If seen at the time of calling, members of the public are asked to call 999.

Read more: