Banksy's 'biggest' mural could sell for £1million at auction

A famous mural by Bristol street artist Banksy is expected to fetch £1million when it goes under the hammer.

The artist’s White House Rat, which stood on the wall of a Liverpool pub for over a decade, will be sold at auction on Wednesday 26 May.

The mural - which first appeared in the city in 2004 - was lifted off the building by a crane and transferred to the Netherlands last month.

Standing over three metres tall and weighing more than 70 stone, it is considered one of Banksy’s biggest ever pieces.

The mural has been in private collection since 2017. Credit: PA

It will be sold as part of nine Banksy lots at the Hessink auction house in Zwolle next week.

"Due to its enormous size, it will not be possible to bring this Banksy through the front door,” the auction house said in a statement.

“It is for this reason that Hessink’s has contacted the crane company Russcher from Staphorst in the Netherlands."

Nine lots of Banksy artwork will be sold as part of the auction. Credit: PA

Although the mural does not have official certification proving its Banksy ties, it is still expected to sell for around £1million.

If it had the relevant certification, experts said it could sell for up to £8.5million.

