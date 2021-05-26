Watch Katie Rowlett's report

Theatres across the West Country are preparing to reopen to non-socially distanced performances on June 21.

The Everyman in Cheltenham is putting together the final preparations for the biggest show it has hosted since the pandemic began.

'Priscilla Queen of the Desert' is being produced by Jason Donovan who lives in the Cotswolds.

The Everyman Theatre is planning a big return for non-distanced audiences. Credit: ITV West Country

Jason says the musical is "about coming together through adversity so I think it's the perfect show for a time like this".

"It's escapism - pure escapism. I love plays but I don't need drama at the moment.

"If I want to watch drama at the moment I'm going to watch the news."

Despite the country preparing for the next step out of Covid-19 restrictions, Jason understands that it is still an uncertain time for the industry. He said: "Things are all a little bit up in the air at the moment. You have to respect that. But we've got to start somewhere. Either we're brave or stupid but we will make sure the audience's safety comes first and foremost.

"People just want to get out and have some fun so fingers crossed - I think it's looking pretty strong."

