A man in his 20s been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 62-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Cornwall.

The woman was found with a knife wound at her home in Meneage Road, Helston, on Tuesday 25 May.

The force has now confirmed a 24-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested in Helston on the morning of Wednesday 25 May. It says he was known to the woman.

A police spokesperson said: "A 24-year-old man of no-fixed-abode, Helston – who was known to the deceased – was arrested in the town.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or anything out of the ordinary, in the Greenbank, Bullock Lane and Meneage Street areas of Helston between the evening of Monday 24 May and the morning of Tuesday 25 May."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email 101@dc.police.uk and quote log 128, 25/05/2021.”