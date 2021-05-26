Swindon Town have named John McGreal as the club's new manager.

The Robins were relegated from League One this season, with former boss John Sheridan resigning in April.

A statement from the club said: "Swindon Town are delighted to announce the appointment of John McGreal as our new First Team Manager. John has signed a two-year contract at the club keeping him at the County Ground until Summer 2023."

Former Ipswich defender McGreal played in the Premier League and has managed Colchester United for four seasons.

He said he is "absolutely delighted" to take over at the County Ground, adding: "With the relegation this season, it’s a club I look upon in League Two as a League One club and that’s our aim this season to try and get the club back to where it should be.

"It’s Swindon Town. That alone makes you want to apply for the job. I’m sure there were numerous applicants and I’m happy to get my hands on it. There’s a lot of work to be done, a lot of players we need to bring in and I’m looking forward to that challenge."

Director of football Paul Jewell said: "We’re really pleased with the appointment. There were a lot of good candidates who applied for the job.

"We wanted someone who was hungry and here to prove a point. The club needs some positivity at the moment and I’m sure John will bring that.

"John has the experience at this level, he’s young and he’s got good ideas and hopefully he can be an appointment that has a positive effect on us."

