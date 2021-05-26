The Somerset Rebels Speedway Club has announced its closure.

Somerset Rebels promoter Debbie Hancock said the speedway club "will be no longer" as her family retires from the sport.

The club won the Premier League in 2013 and 2016 but she said it has been hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The clubhouse at the ground at The Oaktree Arena in Edithmead has been sold.

Debbie said: "The loss of the facility due to the Covid-19 restrictions, hit us financially, with the clubhouse not being able to open.

"Its core-business was the hosting of large functions and it became apparent to us that, on numbers of 30 people or less it would cost us money to re-open on the basis of seating restrictions and social distance compliance, once the Government legislation permitted it.

"I know that our many loyal fans will undoubtedly take this news hard.

It was not an easy decision to make but one that was based on pure economics. Debbie Hancock

"We have made many friends over the years and there have also been many friendships made between our supporters. Long may they continue to flourish.

"Genuinely, as a family we have put everything into running Somerset speedway and it has not always been an easy task, but we did it and we are proud of what we have achieved.

"At all stages of our decision-making process we thought of all the key people who had given so much to Somerset Speedway."

Debbie went on to thank the staff and sponsors as well as the supporters, before commenting on the club's charity partner:

"Finally, I would like to inform all supporters that whilst we will be selling the Air Fence, an asset that many fans have contributed towards over the years, all monies received will be donated to our Charity Partners Somerset and Dorset Air Ambulance."

