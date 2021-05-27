Cat with neck stuck in tuna tin spotted in Saltash

The RSPCA has issued an urgent appeal after a cat was spotted roaming the streets of Saltash with a metal tin stuck around its neck.

The feline was pictured sporting the item - believed to be an old tuna tin - in Alamein Road earlier this week.

It has sparked an appeal by the RSPCA, who have urged residents to get in touch if they see it out and about.

A spokesperson for the animal charity said the cat is “very flighty” and will likely run off if approached.

In a statement on its Facebook page, RSPCA Cornwall Branch said: ''We have been alerted to a cat that has a tuna can stuck around its neck around Alamein Road, Saltash.

Bruce has delivered a cat trap to the people who last spotted that cat. If anyone is local to the area and see the poor cat, then please try and usher it safely into somewhere it can be caught (shed, garage, etc). Apparently the cat is very flighty and runs off when approached. RSPCA Cornwall

''If the cat is caught, please do not attempt to take the can off yourself, you could hurt yourself and the cat further.

''Please contact 07521918577 or message our Facebook page if you have any information that may be useful.''

Read more: