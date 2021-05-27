Mary Bastholm's family gave their reaction on the latest search, ITV News Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn reports

No human remains have been found at a Gloucester cafe linked to serial killer Fred West and missing teenager Mary Bastholm.

Gloucestershire Police said excavation work at the Clean Plate Cafe in Southgate Street has now concluded, and no remains were discovered.

The site was sealed off earlier this month after a TV documentary crew uncovered new evidence which suggested a body may have been buried there.

Police have confirmed they were alerted to "other locations" by the film crew but there are no plans to excavate any other sites.

But a full-scale dig was carried out at the cafe by police, who linked the case to Ms Bastholm.

The cafe was sealed off as officers looked for remains of missing teenager Mary Bastholm. Credit: PA

She used to work at the cafe but disappeared in 1968.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police said: “Excavation work at the Clean Plate café has now been completed and we can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found.

“Digging to access and examine six areas of interest or ‘anomalies’ in the cellar area began on Wednesday 19 May.

The anomalies were identified by a team of expert forensic archaeologists and anthropologists ahead of the excavation work, with the experts able to determine that the remaining areas of the cellar had been undisturbed since prior to 1968, when Mary Bastholm disappeared. Gloucestershire Police

Police say “other locations” have been brought to their attention by a film crew working on a Fred West documentary but there are no plans to excavate any other sites.

In a statement, Mary Bastholm's family thanked police for their efforts to find Mary.

They said: "We are still very sad that Mary has not been found. We were hoping to get a final closure on her disappearance so that we could put her to rest.

"We have been open minded throughout this process and we now know that the café can be ruled out. We can however hold out some hope that one day Mary will be found."

The cafe, meanwhile, will be handed back to its owners once repairs have been carried out.

