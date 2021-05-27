Man who ate at restaurants and did not pay jailed

A man who did not pay for meals he ate from restaurants has been jailed for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Paul Miles would consume food and drink from restaurants before telling staff he had forgotten his wallet.

He would leave his details and advise he would return and pay, which he would never do.

He was given a Criminal Behaviour Order on Wednesday 14 April after he pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud for ordering and consuming food and drink without paying for it.

One of the main points on the order was for him not to enter any restaurant without having the means to pay for goods ordered and consumed.

But Miles, of YMCA House in Cheltenham, was arrested on Wednesday 26 May for fraud offences and breaches of his order.

The 48-year-old was charged with three fraud offences and three breaches of his order and remanded to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court where he was sentenced to serve 18 weeks in prison on Thursday 27 May.

A police spokesperson said: “We were hopeful that Miles would stop offending after his criminal behaviour order was granted last month but sadly that was not the case.

“He has gone on to breach his order on a number of occasions after continuing to defraud restaurants in Cheltenham and Gloucester.

“This sentence shows that Gloucestershire Constabulary will not tolerate this type of behaviour as it can have a detrimental effect on local businesses.”

Once released, Miles will be banned from entering any restaurant in Gloucestershire and ordering food or beverages without being able to pay.

