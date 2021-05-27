Pilot taken to hospital after plane crashes near Taunton

A pilot has been taken to hospital after his plane crashed near Taunton on Wednesday 26 May.

A"light aircraft" crash landed just before 6pm in a field near Durston, off the A361. The pilot was already out of the light aircraft when it crashed.

Avon and Somerset Police said today that he was taken to hospital with"injuries not thought to be life threatening."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Fire crews made the aircraft safe, air ambulance attended and the pilot was taken to hospital by road ambulance with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"Police secured the scene for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch until 8.30pm."

Yesterday, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two appliances from Taunton with the Heavy Rescue Vehicle and a 4x4 vehicle and one appliance from Wellington were mobilised following a report from South West Ambulance Service of a light aircraft crashed into a field at the above location.

"On arrival at the scene crew confirmed one male had already been released from the plane, crew got to work to check for any fuel leaking. "One light plane crash landed into private field, one person self extricated and in the care of the ambulance service.

"Crew isolated the fuel and electrics of the plane and left in the hands of the police on scene."

READ MORE: