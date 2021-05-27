A teenager has died and a man seriously injured in a crash in Devon.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash in East Budleigh on Wednesday 26 May.

The crash happened at around 10pm on Budleigh Hill after a Ford Fiesta with three people inside collided with a wall.

An 18-year-old died at the scene and another man is being treated at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. A third man sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours while forensic examinations were carried out and the car was removed from the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident.

In a statement, police said: "Sadly, one of the occupants, an 18-year-old man from North Devon, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Another man sustained serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and is being treated at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital, and the third male occupant sustained minor injuries.

"Budleigh Hill was closed for several hours while officers conducted a forensic examination of the scene and for the vehicle to be recovered and the road cleared.

"Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses of the incident, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 982, 26/5/21."