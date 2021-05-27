A hut on a popular beach in Dorset has gone on sale - for £45,000.

The wooden shed is situated on the beach at Lyme Regis, which is one of the most popular holiday resorts on the Dorset coast.

Described by estate agents as a “day hut”, it comes with electricity, a cooker, light, seating, storage and a ladder.

Sellers Fortnam, Smith and Banwell said: "This 10ft by 8ft day hut has been very well maintained by previous owners with excellent fold down decking and superb sea views."

In addition to the purchase price, any new owner will have to pay around £600 a year ground rent to the council.

Inside the beach hut. Credit: BPM Media

There is also an option to rent the beach hut to guests for £45 a day.

Interest in beach huts has soared in recent months as more people consider staycations this summer, while international travel restrictions remain in place.

Three huts in Mudeford, which is also in Dorset, recently sold for a whopping £325,000.

Read more: