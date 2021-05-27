Warning issued to beach-goers ahead of hot bank holiday weekend

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

The RNLI is warning people of the dangers of the sea ahead of a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

With good weather forecast and Covid restrictions still in place for trips abroad, people are expected to seaside towns across the West Country this bank holiday weekend.

But the RNLI has issued a warning over the dangers of taking our waters for granted.

Dramatic video shows RNLI rescue off North Somerset coast

Man and woman swept out to see while walking near Birnbeck Pier in Weston-super-Mare.

The RNLI has launched more than 1,000 times in the South West in the past year and saved 30 lives at sea.

RNLI’s Water Safety Lead for the region, Steve Instance, said: "We know the south west is a popular destination for those holidaying at home and with many accommodation providers have reported being at capacity for the summer, we are expecting this year to be the busiest ever.

A trip to the seaside is not without risk - the RNLI is braced for a busy weekend Credit: ITV News West Country

"We want people to enjoy the region’s spectacular coastline but urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.

“Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.”

