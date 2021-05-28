Barriers installed in Cheddar Gorge car parks to deter anti-social drivers

New barriers have been installed at Cheddar Gorge to deter anti-social driving in the area.

The gorge has had issues with speeding drivers for a number of years, with a new 30mph limit introduced in 2018 to try and combat the problem.

Now Cheddar Parish Council has installed 'gabion baskets' in a number of car parks to deter groups from gathering.

Cheddar Gorge.

On its website, the council said work was also underway in the gorge to further improve safety.

"Evidence is being gathered in support of an injunction to combat the anti-social driving and money has been secured from Sedgemoor District Council Active Travel budget to run a consultation on future changes to the highway that could achieve the vision," the website said.

"Consultation with the Vision Group began in May, this will lead to public consultation during the summer of 2021."

