Bristol could have world's first 'augmented reality zoo'

The site of Bristol Zoo could become the world's very first 'augmented reality zoo'.

Next year, the zoo is set to move from the historic 12-acre gardens in Clifton to the Wild Place Project in South Gloucestershire.

#OurWorldBristol says the Clifton site is currently under threat of being lost to a private housing development.

But the group has set out an alternative plan for the future of the famous site, which opened as the world's first provincial zoo.

It could now be part of another first, a zoo which contrasts with the traditional model of captive animals.

The 'augmented reality zoo' aims to provide a fully immersive experience by allowing visitors to travel in space, time and scale to experience animals in their natural habitat.

Visitors could enter the world of insects or go back millions of years to when dinosaurs roamed the adjacent Downs.

Bristol Zoo is set to move to the Wild Place Project in 2022, with a view to reopening in 2024. Credit: ITV News West Country

Sir Tim Smit, the Eden Project co-founder, said: "There could be no better national or indeed global destination more suited to this project.

"#OurWorldBristol is shaping up very well and the quality of the team underlines the importance of the site, and builds on Bristol's world leading position in natural history and the media.

"We at Eden are delighted to be supporters of this adventure and truly believe it has the potential to become an international symbol of a new Green Enlightenment."

#OurWorldBristol is a collective of organisations and people who want to bring virtual education space to Bristol.

Read more: