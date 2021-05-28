A 12-year-old boy has been assaulted in a racially-aggravated incident on the edge of Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a racially-aggravated assault in Bradley Stoke.

The incident happened on Thursday 20 May between 3.50pm and 4.10pm.

Police issued an appeal on Friday 28 May and said the victim was walking alone on Saxon Way when he was approached by a group of four men or teenagers.

The group used racially abusive language towards him.

He was then tripped to the floor and punched to the face. He did not suffer any serious injuries.

The offenders are described as being in their late teens, dressed in black clothing and wearing surgical face masks. They were not known to the victim.

Officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries and are appealing for any CCTV that might have captured the incident.

If you have any information, call 101 and quote the reference number 5221110949

