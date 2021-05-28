The death of a woman who was struck by a tree branch while leaning out of a train between Bath and Bristol was “foreseeable”, an inquest has been told.

Bethan Roper suffered fatal head injuries after being hit by the branch at Twerton in December 2018.

The 28-year-old, from Glamorgan, had been Christmas shopping in Bath when she leaned out of a window and was struck.

At an inquest into her death, arboricultural consultant Julian Forbes-Laird suggested more regular inspections of the trees along the line may have prevented the accident.

"Network Rail standard is to have a five-year cycle of specialist inspection," Mr Forbes-Laird explained.

"Unfortunately, that cycle was not carried out and that tree was not professionally inspected for really quite a number of years and longer than the standard."

Mr Forbes-Laird said the only way the decay would have been identified was if the stump had been inspected.

I am very concerned this derogation leaves gaps in the tree management system which could potentially give rise to far greater cost of life than the single person who lost their life in this case. Mr Forbes-Laird

The tree - which had undergone inspections by Network Rail in 2009 and 2012 - had fallen towards the service line in 2017.

An inspection by Mr Forbes-Laird following the incident revealed it had been colonised by wood decay fungi.

The inquest at Avon Coroner’s Court continues.

