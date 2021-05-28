From a postie during lockdown to a clown - the Circus is back in town

Watch Robert Murphy's report

After being packed away for more than a year, the 'Big Top' circus tent has finally been unpacked and set up in Somerset.

With lockdown restrictions easing and audiences allowed back to performances, Circus Funtasia has returned to Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll before a tour around the South West.

Audiences sizes are reduced and strict Covid-19 safety measures introduced to welcome the circus back into town.

Ringmistress Tracy Jones said: "We're getting incredible reactions all the time. You feel like you're at one with the audience and you can see them laughing and clapping. You can't beat that feeling."

Many of the performers had to pick up temporary work while the circus was closed.

The 'Greek Clown' Emilion Delbosq.

The 'Greek Clown' Emilion Delbosq became postman for three months in Taunton.

He said: "I loved being a postie, but it's not exactly the same buzz. It's that performance, that live feeling that I love."

The Covid-safe production will continue its tour this summer - travelling to Yate, Clevedon, Exmouth, Falmouth and finishing at Helston in August.

