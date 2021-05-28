Meet the landlady who is turning Gloucester into the 'rainbow city'
Watch Ken Goodwin's report
In 2020, Tash Frootko transformed St Mark's Street in Gloucester into the colours of the rainbow.
It became a tourist attraction, as the grey houses were painted with vivid colours.
Word spread and residents in the nearby Sebert Street decided they wanted the colourful transformation too.
One resident said: "They look so pretty. In the times of Covid, the houses look so lively and vibrant. This adds character to the street as well. It feels more homely."
Another said: "It makes the street look nice and pretty. Before my house was grey, not as nice really."
Tash Frootko, who is a property developer, helps source the paint and the decorators. She said: "All the residents are paying for their own painting. You can see how much it uplifts the street and it's a really good investment in your property.
"I've got quite a few streets lined up in Gloucester and there's no stopping me now. It seems like I'm turning Gloucester into the rainbow city."
Read more: