A triple amputee veteran from Plymouth has completed an open water swim for charity.

Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod swam 1km across Plymouth Sound to raise money for veterans’ charity REORG.

The 37-year-old completed the challenge on Friday 28 May alongside fellow swimmers including Olympian Sharon Davies and MP Johnny Mercer.

Speaking afterwards, Mark said: “Cold and tired but equally elated. We did it, we did what we set out to do.

Mark was joined by fellow swimmers including Olympian Sharon Davies and MP Johnny Mercer.

“We had a bit of difficulty - we got dragged downstream a little and had to fight that current on the way back in - but that worked out well.

“I had to change direction and as I was breathing on the left, I was parallel with where we are now and it was the first time I saw the crowds.

“That was a real boost for me. The whole way from here down to Devil’s Point was lined with people.

“Every time I came up to breathe, I could see them. It was a big morale boost.”

Mark became the UK’s first triple amputee veteran after losing both his legs and an arm while serving with the Royal Marines in Afghanistan in 2007.

He has completed a number of charity challenges since then, and is now hoping to raise £400,000 for REORG.

To donate, click here.

Read more: