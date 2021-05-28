Four more people have been arrested after a man died in a house fire in Devon.

A 37-year-old man died at the scene of the fire in Ellacombe Road, Torquay, on Saturday 22 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating and say his cause of death is being treated as unexplained.

On Sunday 23 May, a man in his 50s was arrested in connection to the incident. He was released on police bail and due to return on 18 June.

A man in his 20s, two men in their 30s and a woman in her 40s have all been arrested. All four of them are from Torquay.

The four individuals have been released on police bail. The two men in their 30s are due to return on 22 June and the other two will return on 24 June.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information which could help the police with their enquires, you can email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 and quote the crime reference number CR/041665/21.

Read more: