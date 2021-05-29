Skybus and Scillonian, the flagship routes to the Isles of Scilly, are expecting their busiest day in almost two years, with both flights and ferry fully booked.

As the islands gear up for the half-term holiday, Skybus has announced it is carrying almost 600 passengers on 44 flights on Saturday 29 May and Scillonian III will carry around 950 passengers on two sailings.

The remainder of half term week is also looking busy.

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company has run Skybus for more than 35 years, with flights from Land's End, Newquay and Exeter airports.

In 2019, Scillonian III carried its 4.5 millionth passenger.

Stuart Reid, Chief Executive of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company, said: "May 29th will be our busiest day since August 2019, which shows people's appetite and confidence in travel is returning.

"The impact of Covid 19 continues to be challenging for everyone in the tourism industry. We are looking forward to the season ahead and to a gradual return to operations as they existed before Covid, in line with the Government's roadmap."

Steve said: "Our Newquay route is extremely popular with passengers and it's easy to see why - it's an unforgettably scenic flight.

"This service will add choice for passengers wishing to visit the Isles of Scilly, in addition to our existing services from Land's End Airport and Exeter Airport.

"Getting back to normal is absolutely a priority for us at the steamship company and for island businesses.

"The islands are massively dependent on tourism and returning back to where we were pre-covid is extremely importance based on that reliance".

