Police have launched an appeal to help trace the family of a woman who was found dead after drowning last month.On Monday, April 19, the body of Lesley Stevens, aged 63, from Musbury in East Devon, was located in the water off Lyme Regis.A Dorset County Coroner has determined the cause of her death to be drowning.Lesley had lived in the village of Musbury, near Axminster, for 18 years. Before this, she lived in Seaton having, moved to East Devon from Kent.Lesley worked as a staff nurse within the Community Care Team at Axminster Hospital.She drove a red Citroen C1, which was located parked in Lyme Regis following her body being found.Lesley is believed to have grown up in, or lived in, the Kent area and may have next-of-kin there. However, their details are unknown. She is believed to have been married; however, her husband died before she moved to Musbury.Dorset Coroner’s Office is currently retaining Lesley’s body while her next-of-kin are traced.

Anyone who has any information which could assist police enquiries in locating Lesley’s next-of-kin is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting reference, EN/6156/21.

