Yeovil Town pays tribute to former captain Lee Collins

Yeovil Town supporters have paid tribute to former captain Lee Collins, after he died in April.

Today's match against Stockport County, the team's final game of the season, was dedicated to Lee.

Fans were welcomed back at Huish Park and there was a minutes applause before kick off.

Lee's children were mascots for the game and his partner, Rachel Gibbons, laid a wreath on the pitch.

Players wore special shirts and Lee's children were mascots. Credit: ITV News

Rachel has also written an open letter, published by Yeovil Town Football Club, saying how moved she has been by fans support.

She said: "I just wanted to say a few words to thank you all, both those here at Yeovil Town F.C. and further afield in the footballing community, on both mine and Lee’s wider family’s behalf.

"I'm not too sure on the right words to say, to express how thankful I am and how much your well wishes and kindness mean throughout what has been extremely difficult time.

"We are, understandably, devastated by the loss of Lee. Every single day is now a lesson, learning to live without him and ways to cope.

"I personally visited the floral tributes left at the ground for Lee on a couple of occasions and I read every single card, note, picture and beautiful words written by people for Lee. I am truly touched by everyone’s kindness."

Lee Collins (right) died in April 2021. Credit: Yeovil Town FC

A campaign has been launched by Yeovil Town FC to support the family.

Money raised from the campaign will go to Collins' partner and young daughters with 10% of the funds going to mental health charity Young Minds.

Already more than £5000 has been raised.

Yeovil Town said he would be "remembered for his competitive attitude as well as his kind and caring nature".

