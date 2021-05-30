Forest of Dean District Council leader Tim Gwilliam has called for more funding for the NHS after a boy, who suffered a broken ankle, had to wait almost three hours for an ambulance.

The Berry Hill ward councillor was watching a football match in English Bicknor when a 12-year-old boy broke his ankle shortly after kick-off.

He said it was several hours before an ambulance arrived and the boy, who could not be moved, was getting cold and shivering.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service he praised the ambulance crew but wants to know why it took so long for them to arrive.

The service has struggled in the past to meet response targets in the Forest of Dean.

He said: “Everyone says they were great when they got there but it still took them three and a half hours to get there.

“He was in a bit of pain. He’s a brave lad but unfortunately, he was getting cold and shivering. The thing is they couldn’t move him.

“We’re not blaming anybody we just want to know why it takes so long.”

A South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said an ambulance was called at 6.31pm and it arrived at 9.29pm.

They explained that the ambulance service has to manage a high demand an prioritise the patients who are most in need of emergency care.

“We work extremely hard to manage the high demand on our service and the finite supply of resources we have,” the spokesperson said.

“Although all of our patients are important to us, we must prioritise patients who are most of need of emergency care, such as those who are unconscious, not breathing or bleeding heavily. Sometimes this means it takes take us longer than we would like to reach other patients.

“We ask people only to call 999 for an ambulance in a medical emergency when someone is seriously injured or ill, and their life is at risk.

“We encourage people to contact NHS 111 about non-life threatening but urgent medical problems.”

South Western Ambulance Service has since declared a critical incident following a surge in emergency calls over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporter

