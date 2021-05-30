Car washed out to sea in Cornwall prompts emergency rescue

A car washed out to sea after being caught out by the incoming tide on Saturday (29 May) prompted an emergency rescue by St Agnes Coastguard Rescue Team.The incident happened near St Agnes, with lots of people posting pictures from the scene at Trevaunance Cove on social media.St Agnes Coastguard Rescue Team said they were called shortly before 8.30am to reports of a car in the sea.Images they posted showed the car, which appears to be a VW 4x4, being swept over the slipway at the cove.Another picture shows waves crashing up by the car as it hits the sand.

The car was swept over the slipway at the cove. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "Our attendance was requested to determine the safety of the owner/occupants."Once on scene it was quickly established all persons were safe and accounted for."The team was then stood down and returned to station.

