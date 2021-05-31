Rescue teams and an air ambulance rushed to Dartmoor after a person was trampled by a cow.

The incident occurred near Hartland Tor in West Devon just after midday on Sunday (May 30).

There is no word on their condition or how seriously injured they were.

"Our Team was called by the Police at 12:30 to assist the Ambulance Service with a casualty near Hartland Tor , who had been trampled by a cow," Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team wrote on their Facebook page.

"One of our Land Rover Ambulances and two Casualty Carers were deployed immediately from Princetown where they were manning a fund-raising stand while the rest of the Team were called out to support.

"As the first two members neared Hartland Tor we were informed that an Air Ambulance helicopter had just landed at the casualty location.

"They liaised with the aircrew and confirmed that no further assistance would be required from us and so the members at the RV in Postbridge car park were stood down."

Attacks by cows are rare but not unheard of - between 2008 and 2014, 12 people were killed in similar incidents.

'No sudden movements'

In some reported cases, the cows are thought to have been trying to drive off the dogs in order to protect their young.

People are advised to move away as carefully and quietly as possible, and let go of your dog’s lead if you are with one and are feeling threatened as the dog will be able to outrun the cows. Do not make any sudden movements or noises.

If you walk through a field of cows and there happen to be calves, think twice; if you can, go another way and avoid crossing fields.

