Car park chaos as visitors flock to West Country beaches

The sunny weather has resulted in car park congestion at several West Country beaches as people flock to the region for the bank holiday weekend.

Pictures from Woolacombe in North Devon and Porthcurno in Cornwall showed cars queuing at both locations on Sunday (May 30).

In some cases, the tailbacks extended to nearby roads as cars waited for a space.

Richard Walden, who was in Woolacombe, said: "Crazy queues again in Woolacombe.

"It's gonna be a mad one here today!"

Mr Walden estimated more than 40 cars were left waiting to queue to get into the car park.

In Porthcurno, the popularity of the beach car park led to some visitors parking in nearby roads.

One resident, on social media, described the area as “gridlock”.

More traffic delays are expected today as the warm weather continues, with temperatures of up 24 degrees Celsius forecast.

