Driver trapped after car flips in Gloucestershire crash

A driver trapped inside an overturned car had to be rescued and taken to hospital after a crash in Gloucestershire.

The vehicle was left on its side after leaving the road in Cinderford in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 30).

The car narrowly missed plunging into a nearby pond, but the driver needed to be cut out after becoming trapped.

Fire crews freed the trapped driver from the car following the crash. Credit: Gloucestershire Fire / Twitter

Fire crews attended and the driver was later taken to hospital for treatment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

‘Please drive safely’

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Both our Cinderford crews have attended a road traffic collision this morning on Valley Road.

“Only one car involved, it left the road and luckily stopped short of the pond.

“Casually handed over to South West Ambulance Service. Please drive safely this bank holiday weekend.”

