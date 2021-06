Our cameraman was caught up in the drama on Dartmoor - watch his footage

A "gutted" holidaymaker has told ITV News about the moment his campervan caught fire and then flames spread to the gorse on Dartmoor creating a large blaze.

Dozens of firefighters battled the fire around Huccaby Tor.

The campervan owner said he was shocked at how fast things developed.

Just gutted. Just feel as if you want to cry. Campervan owner

Gutted campervan Credit: ITV News West Country