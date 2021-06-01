Campaigners are urging local authorities to allow wild swimming within Bristol's harbour after going for a dip on one of the hottest days of the year.

The group, led by Warleigh Weir owner Johnny Palmer, went swimming in the docks on Monday 31 May to start their campaign for a rule change in the city's waters.

Swimming is not currently allowed in the Floating Harbour and Bristol City Council warns there can be health consequences of doing so.

Despite this, regular quality tests carried out by the authority show multiple areas often score 'excellent' in the Environment Agency's river bathing criteria.

Campaigners now want swimming to be permanently allowed, following in the footsteps of European cities which have permitted similar activities in docks.

“It occurred to me that we have an incredible body of water in the middle of our city," said Johnny.

"It makes total sense for us to start the conversation about this becoming an accessible amenity for the people of Bristol to use for physical health, mental health and to increase social capital.

Wild swimming has been increasing in popularity for years, but since lockdown it has exploded in popularity. People also want to connect with nature in an era when we are in an ecological emergency and wild swimming is the perfect way of doing this. Johnny Palmer

They weren't in the water long before the Harbour Master told them to leave. Credit: Johnny Palmer

According to Bristol City Council, swimming in Bristol's open water can cause stomach, ear, nose and throat infections.

But the campaigners argue getting to Cumberland Basin for their dip was more dangerous than the swim itself.

Soon after entering the water, they say they were told to leave by the Harbour Master.

“I get it, the Harbour Master and other bureaucracies don't want swimming in the water of our city," Johnny said.

"Many of their concerns are valid as there have been deaths and other serious incidents in the harbour. With the right education, messaging and culture we can reduce these risks though - indeed, swimming the harbour can actually make it a safer place overall.

"Simple things like regular simple training, having a designated area for swimming and zero alcohol can make it so much safer.”

Bristol City Council has been approached for comment.

