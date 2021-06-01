Armed police came to the rescue of some abandoned ducklings in Gloucester.

The little fluffy birds appeared to have been abandoned by their mother, who had flown off following an accident with a car in Brockworth.

After an intense negotiation with the ducklings, officers were able to bring them in quietly.

Collecting all ten birds from the side of the road, they were secured safely in a patrol car.

In a tweet, Glos Police Special Ops said: "One of our ARV units has attended the B4641 Brockworth after a duck was possibly hit by a car."She had her ducklings with her, who are now safe in OF52. We're making enquiries to get them all to a place of safety."In an update they later added: "The ducklings are now safe & warm."

