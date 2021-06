Crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene of a fire at a recycling centre.

The blaze at the centre in Widworthy, near Honiton, is believed to have started at around 3.20 pm.

Smoke blowing across the A35 , near Wilmington. Credit: ITV News

Smoke also blew across the A35 in both directions, near Wilmington.

Three crews, a water carrier and two hoses are helping to make steady progress in containing the fire.

Read more: